Eating Ribs In Bingen

For once that smoky smell in downtown Bingen has nothing to do with something being on fire, but everything to do with the delicious smell of barbecue.

On Sept. 7 Pine Shed Ribs and Barbecue opened in downtown Bingen near the Hatts gas station. The restaurant is owned and run by Matt Ramey and Jennifer Peterson. Ramey and Peterson opened their first Pine Shed in Lake Oswego in February of 2011.

“We had been looking for a second location for a while. We considered Portland, and other parts of Oregon, but it’s just so saturated. We love the Gorge and happened to be out here one weekend, noticed the building was for lease, checked it out and decided this was the place,” said Peterson.

Ramey, who got his degree in business from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., while maintaining culinary based jobs, and did much of the renovations himself.

“I actually started my first food service business while in college,” said Ramey.

While being a small businessman, a fantastic cook and a carpenter are part of Mr. Ramey’s arsenal of talents, the one thing he concedes he’s not good at is naming things.

“It took me a long time to come up with a name for the business, I wanted something that mentioned ribs and barbecue but wasn’t having any luck. At our first location there was this little shed on the property and it just sort of went together, Pine Shed Ribs. I liked the cadence of it,” said Ramey.

What makes the Pine Shed different from your average restaurant in Bingen, besides Subway, is its service style of ordering at the counter.

“That’s how we started out with our first location and tend to notice most people would come in and order to-go. As we grew we created a seating area, but had no intention of changing the counter service and that’s what we are continuing to do here,” said Peterson.

You can find out more about Pine Shed Ribs from their social media platforms and be sure to stop in for their happy hour menu from 4 to 7 p.m.