Holiday Open House At Discovery Center, Free Admission For All

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House, Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum in The Dalles.

The museum would like to thank the community for their support during this past year by offering free museum admission all day.

Celebrate the holidays with complimentary cookies, hot cider, and cocoa.

Bring a camera with your kids and grandkids to take pictures with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will enjoy kids craft activities all day long.

Enjoy live holiday music with Cascade Singers from 11 a.m. to 11:30, Harmony of the Gorge from 11:30 to 12, Windmasters from 12 p.m. to 12:30, Anna and Faith Hainline from 1 to 1:30, Ted Horowitz from 1:30 to 2 and The Dalles High School Jazz Band directed by Paul Viemeisterat 2 p.m.

Eagle tours will be given at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Share what you can to help those who are less fortunate during the holidays by bringing a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families in need.