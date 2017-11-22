Private Bridge Builder Pitches Replacement Bridge Proposal

After submitting a proposal for replacing the existing Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge to the Port of Hood River on Nov. 7, a representative from United Bridge Partners (UBP) came to present the same proposal to the White Salmon City Council during its Nov. 15 meeting.

Ed Diffendal, chief executive officer for UBP, a privately owned Denver, Colo.-based company presented a slide show talking about the company’s background and previous projects, as well as its proposal for the Hood River-White Salmon bridge.

“One of the most recently completed projects we have worked on was the Jordan Bridge in Chesapeake, Virginia. It had very similar problems to what you’re experiencing now. It was structurally deficient and functionally obsolete, dangerous for drivers and the environment. There were also no state, federal, or any kind of public funds going toward replacing it,” said Diffendal.

“What we did in that instance was buy the bridge to take ownership of it and began working on the new one,” he added.

UBP works in partnership with the American Infrastructure Fund, a private investment firm, and FIGG, a bridge construction company that specializes in concrete bridge design. The latter is experienced in constructing bridges that have low environmental impacts and are environmentally aesthetic.

A replacement for the Hood River-White Salmon bridge would be a concrete bridge without a lift mechanism, meaning it will be higher than the current bridge to allow river traffic. It would consist of two 12-foot driving lanes and an 8-foot pathway for pedestrians and bicicylists.

The tolling would be electronic tolling like the I-520 bridge in Seattle, encouraging locals that cross the bridge regularly to buy a pass; visitors would have bills sent to their homes, rather than stop-ping at a toll booth. Tolls would be about $2, consistent with the Port of Hood River’s already slated bridge toll hike in January 2018.

“One of the things we really pride ourselves on in these projects is really working with the locals. We hire locals, we get our materials locally. We estimate that this project could create about 600 jobs for this community, including within the Native American communities,” said Diffendal.

The current roadblock to going forward with this process is that the Port of Hood River is drafting administrative rules to guide them into how proposals such as these should be evaluated.

It’s “a process that could take about 120 days or roughly four months, if not longer,” according to former Hood River Mayor Arthur Babbitz, a Hood River-based engineering consultant who was present at the White Salmon council meeting.

Members of the White Salmon City Council expressed concerns about the potential for tolls on the proposed new bridge to increase, making it difficult for people to afford to cross the bridge.

“What usually happens with our projects is there is a separate council set up to control the toll costs. While I can’t guarantee that the toll wouldn’t increase, it’s most likely it won’t,” said Diffendal, to which Councilor Tao Berman suggested to the council that it consider setting a cap on the tolls.

White Salmon citizens in attendance had a few questions and concerns about the costs and funding of the bridge, in addition to how the design of a new bridge will change the iconic scenery of the area.

According to Babbitz, Oregon and Washington state policy makers at the federal level support the replacement concept but have set aside only $5 million for pre-construction studies, which is available until 2024. He suggested neither state really recognizes the bridge as a larger issue for the greater region.

As for the aesthetics of a bridge, many citizens didn’t like how the rendered proposal looks like a free-way bridge — large white concrete, in stark contrast to the area — whereas the current bridge, while in constant need of repair, fits with the scenery of the Gorge.

Diffendal assured residents that UBP can make the bridge more aesthetically pleasing.

“That is why we work closely with locals, to define the style of the bridge to reflect the area it serves. While the current bridge fits into the scenery, being a suspension bridge, it has a shorter lifespan than concrete bridges,” Diffendal said, and added, “UBP can guarantee that a concrete bridge will last 100 years with minimal if any maintenance. Also, suspension bridges can cost up to $ 1 billion to replace and maintain, not to mention have a harsher impact on the environment.”

If the proposal is accepted by the Port of Hood River Commission, the bridge would be done by 2023 and cost $190-$250 million, including the cost of removing the existing bridge.