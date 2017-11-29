Community Partners Cargo Pod Makes A Move

Busy workers (including Izak Riley and Ryan Kreps who operated the equipment, and Celynn Vandeventer, Fred Simonson, Steve Gibson and Tammara Tippel, Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce executive director) spent Saturday moving the Community Partners cargo pod and the Chamber shed from directly behind the Mason hall to the backside of that same lot. The first thing to be moved was the Christmas Tree Stand, down to Riverview Community Bank to await the tree. The move takes up less space and provided an additional five spaces to the public parking lot. The containers hold the items needed to put on community events from parades, to concerts in the park, to painting the crosswalks, to Halloween decorations, to the Dock Grade ornaments.

