Artist Dylan Martinez Blowing New Life Into Former Glassworks

The next time you go in to have a manicure or pedicure at Candies Spa you might find yourself treated to a show of glassblowing artistry.

Dylan Martinez Glass LLC has moved its studio into the old glassblowing shop at the corner of E Jewett and E 1st Avenue. Dylan Martinez, 31, grew up in Minnesota and got his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin in 2008. In his junior year he took up glass blowing as an elective and found what attracted him to the art was the same element that attracted him to science, experimentation.

In an article for “American Craft” magazine, Martinez said, “I was really struck by the process and all the equipment and the heat it took to shape the glass. What really resonated with me was the way in which I could manipulate the material and how it seemed to react to a lot of the physical forces I had been studying in physic, chemistry and geology.”

Martinez has been blowing glass for 11 years and recently received his master’s in Fine Art from Ball State University after an apprenticeship at a studio in St. Louis, Mo.

What brought him and his wife to the Gorge originally was an opportunity in Vancouver that ultimately fell through.According to Martinez, “We started exploring the area and fell in love with the Gorge and were told about the shop and decided to check it out, and it met everything we were looking for. I’m from a small town like this so it’s not too much of an adjustment. I really like that there are larger cities nearby, though.”

Dylan Martinez Glass LLC will have a grand opening on Oct. 14. As far as products to be sold, Martinez said most of his work is by commission or for shows and galleries. However, once things get up and running he will be offering classes and demonstrations by appointment.