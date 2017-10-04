Columbia High Boys Xc Cruises To Home Course Victory

In a preview of this year’s 1A Trico League champion-ships, Columbia High cross country teams battled it out with their La Center counterparts here last Wednesday, on a warm, sunny late-Sept-ember afternoon.

In their race, the CHS boys demonstrated their depth by placing seven runners in the top 20. Eighty runners in all started and finished the race on a 5,000-meter course laid out around the CHS campus.

Freshman Jacob Lockman led the way for the Bruins, finishing first in a personal-record 5km time of 17 minutes, 1.83 seconds.

Sophomore Dylan Beneventi wasn’t far behind. He took second with a PR time of 17:03.59.

Junior Ethan Andrews, who placed sixth, also posted a PR time: 17:48.32.

Senior Declan Liddiard and sophomore Finn Coffin rounded out the five-man scoring unit with placings of 14th and 15th, respectively. Their times were seasonal bests.

With five runners among the first 15 finishers, the Bruins won an easy victory over their nearest competitor, La Center. The score was CHS 38, La Center 66.

The girls race turned into a showdown between Columbia and La Center. Neither team disappointed.

Sophomores Joules Hope and Lillian Nelson placed 2-3 in PR times, and all five Bruins scorers finished in the top 18. All told, 28 runners started and finished.

Hope clocked a 5km best of 19:49.73, while Nelson PR’d with a time of 20:17.65.

Seniors Rachel Luther (8th, 22:20.36) and Andrea Ochoa (18th, 26:20.97), and freshman Margo Mayo (16th, PR of 25:34.55) comprised the CHS first five.

That group of five put up a score of 44, which was one point back of La Center. The Wildcats placed four runners in the top 15, and five in the top 19 to win the only home meet on CHS’s schedule.

Both CHS teams are now 1-1 against La Center, head-to-head. The 2017 Trico champion-ships are set for Oct. 18.