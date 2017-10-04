Klickitat County And Advocacy Address Racism In Lyle

A photo shows Lyle Secondary School alumnus Qwumslu Spino and her child walking past a graffiti-painted wall inside a narrow railroad tunnel in east Lyle. The tunnel is along a path often used by Lyle’s Native students. The photo was taken by Spino’s sister as they walked home from town last week. According to Sasha Bentley, of Klickitat Advo-cacy, Lyle community members gathered Sunday morning to paint over the graffiti, which espoused a “Whites Only” message. Klickitat County donated the paint. “Racism is prevalent in Klickitat County and Klickitat Advocacy’s purpose is to be a part of eradicating it,” Bentley said. Klickitat County officials did not respond to requests for comment.