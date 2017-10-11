Construction On Lincoln Street

Crestline Construction, of The Dalles, has been contracted by the City of White Salmon to reconstruct the section of NW Lincoln Street that lies below the Park Center and Rheingarten Park, between NE Garfield Avenue and N Main Avenue. Work began on Sept. 18, per a 40-work-day contract schedule. The project entails installation of storm water drains, construction of new sidewalks and driveway entrances, and resurfacing the roadway with pavement.

