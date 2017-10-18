Bigfoot Researcher Visits Koobdooga

Cliff Barackman, whose business card reads “Bigfoot Field Researcher,” presented the second of October’s four KOOBDOOGA programs.

Barackman is a featured cast member of Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot series. He spoke about his two decades of researching Bigfoot phenomena and listed the items of evidence leading to his conclusion that Bigfoot is real, the foremost being 400 years of reported sighting by both Native Americans and Europeans. He brought several castings of Bigfoot tracks for the audience to handle, as well as copies of Finding Bigfoot and other items.

Next Saturday’s program, Shedding Light on the Dark Divide, will feature Susan Saul and Paul Slichter.

Saul is an avid hiker and conservationist. She has been a leader in wildland protection campaigns in southwest Washington for nearly 40 years, including campaigns for the establishment of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument in 1982, designations of the Trapper Creek, Indian Heaven, Glacier View and Tatoosh wilderness areas in the 1984 Washington Wilderness Act, and campaign to protect the Dark Divide Roadless Area.

She is a 34-year member of the Mazamas, where she has been honored with the Montague Conservation Award. She is an active volunteer with the Washington Trails Association, where she does trail maintenance and advocates for wildland conservation, hikers and trails.

Saul also volunteers with the University of Washington’s Rare Plant Care and Conservation program doing rare plant monitoring assignments on public lands around the state. Trained as a journalist, she is retired from a 33-year career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where her work involved public outreach and communications for the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Slichter is a wildflower and plant photographer. Formerly a high school teacher, he created a website to aid teaching is biology students at Gresham High School. He has been identifying Gorge wildflowers since the 1980s, has tagged many of his photos with both scientific and common names, and spent years exploring the Dar Divide Roadless area between Mt. Adams and Mount St. Helens. He is very involved with monitoring rare plants for various projects.

Since retiring, Slichter has taken on a second career, joining the Advisory Board for the Oregon Flora Project. His constant joy in discovery and his pleasure in sharing his knowledge with others serve as his most important contributions to Native Plant Society of Oregon and the botanical community.

The fourth program, on Oct. 27, will feature Bob Pyle, author of this year’s KOOBDOOGA book, “Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide.”

KOOBDOOGA read backwards is “A Good Book.” The goal of the project is to bring the community together to celebrate the reading of a good book.

