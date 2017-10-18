Everybody's Lovefest

On Oct.14, Everybody’s Brewing celebrated its ninth anniversary with a beer festival.

Everybody’s Brewing’s first-ever Local Love Fest was held Saturday afternoon at the White Salmon pub. The event featured collaboration beers, all brewed or paired with ingredients from Columbia Gorge businesses.

The anniversary party gave attendees a chance to check out the progress that Everybody’s has made on its new building. According to co-owner Doug Ellenberger, construction of the new building “is never without its ups and downs.”

He said there have been a number of problems with rocks and shoring of dirt during the excavation stage of the renovation.

Two major concrete pours remain. “Once we get those behind us, we will have a much better idea of how the rest of the timeline will come together. We continue to pray for the nice weather to hold out for as long as possible so we can get back on track,” he said.