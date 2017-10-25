Health Fair A Success, Low-Cost Screenings Offered Thru October

On Friday, Oct. 20, health care professionals from around the Gorge took advantage of the beautiful fall day, ready to educate community members at Skyline Hospital’s annual Community Health Fair.

This year, participants were provided with wellness passports and entered into a raffle after visiting with 10 vendors.

“We encouraged everyone to explore the many services provided by their community hospital and other local health-related organizations,” said Debi Budnick, Skyline Hospital’s community wellness coordinator. “Our hope is to further encourage healthy activities beyond this event, and strengthen partnerships in support of the overall well-being of our community.”

In addition to local organizations providing educational information on a variety of health-related topics, Skyline offered low-cost screenings to more than 100 participants. These screenings included a blood chemistry screening and lipid panel for $40, as well as prostate specific antigen (PSA) and thyroid (TSH) screenings for an additional $20 each.

Community members who were unable to attend the health fair, can receive the low-cost health screenings at the hospital until Oct. 31.

For more information, contact Debi Budnick at 509-637-2601.