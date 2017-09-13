Gorge Will Be Hop-Ing At Hops Fest

On Saturday, Sept. 23, downtown Hood River, will again become the epicenter for fresh-hop beers with the return of Hops Fest.

This one-day festival, now in its 14th year, brings together more than 50 Pacific Northwest breweries to debut their seasonal fresh-hop beers. With over 60 unique varieties available for tasting, the Hood River Hops Fest boasts one of the largest fresh-hop selections in the nation.

This year’s line-up includes 11 breweries that are new to Hood River Hops Fest, including Cascade Lakes Brewing Company (Redmond, Ore.), Mt. Hood Brewing Company (Government Camp, Ore.), Sedition Brewing Co. (The Dalles, Ore.), and Mother Earth Brew Co. (Nampa, Idaho).

Numerous Hood River breweries, including Double Mountain Brewery, Full Sail Brewing and pFriem Family Brewers, are once again participating in the festival and showcasing their 2017 fresh-hop ales, alongside other regional heavyweights. A small selection of local hop ciders will also be on tap, along with select wines from Naked Winery.

New for 2017 is the Sodbuster Farms’ Lupulus Award, an interactive judging experience for festival attendees. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite variety, and the people’s choice winner will be named at the end of the festival.

“The Pacific Northwest is known for its abundance of fresh hops, giving local and regional brewers the fun challenge of getting creative each year. The resulting varieties are both unpredictable and limited in quantity, luring festival goers back year after year,” said Mike Glover, CEO of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, host of the event. “We look forward to welcoming people to Hood River, where they can get both a taste of our brews, plus experience everything else that makes our area so special, including spectacular Gorge and alpine hikes, a downtown art walk and fun shopping area, and the Hood River County Fruit Loop, when the fall foliage is at its colorful peak.”

Hood River Hops Fest features local cuisine, arts and crafts vendors, and live music. Children are welcome throughout the afternoon, from noon to 5 p.m. The venue is open to adults only from 5 to 8 p.m.

2017 Hood River Hops Fest breweries include: 54°40’ Brewing Company, Alameda Brewing Co., Allegory Brewing, Backwoods Brewing Company, Baerlic Brewing, Beer Valley Brewing, Big Horse Brew Pub, Breakside Brewery, BridgePort Brewing, Buoy Beer Co., Burnside Brewing Co., Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Coalition Brewing, Crux Fermentation Program, Culmination Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Double Mountain Brewery, Everybody’s Brewing Company, Fort George Brewery, Freebridge Brewing, Full Sail Brewing Company, Georgetown Brewing Co., Gigantic Brewing Company, GoodLife Brewing Co., Hopworks Urban Brewery, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Loowit Brewing Company, Lucky Labrador Brewing Co., Mazama Brewing, Migration Brewing, Mother Earth Brew Co., Mt. Hood Brewing Company, Ordnance Brewing, Payette Brewing, Pelican Brewing Co., pFriem Family Brewers, PINTS Brewing Co., RiverBend Brewing, Royale Brewing Co., Sedition Brewing Co., Slopeswell Cider Co., Solera Brewery, Stickmen Brewing Company, StormBreaker Brewing, Sunriver Brewing Co., Three Creeks Brewing Co., Thunder Island Brewing Co., Walking Man Brewing, Wild Ride Brewing, Worthy Brewing, Zoiglhaus Brewing Company.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at hoodriver.org/

hops-fest, or at the entrance the day of the event. Prices include:

• 21+ Entry-Only Ticket: $10

• 21+ Beer Garden Ticket: $15 presale; $20 day-of. Includes entry, commemorative glass mug and five 3.5 oz. taste tokens

• Under 21: Free admission. Note: The venue is open to adults only from 5 until closing at 8 p.m.

The musical line-up includes:

• 12-1:05 p.m. – The Antonyms (Hood River)

• 1:25-2:30 p.m. – Oakenfir (Hood River)

• 2:50-4:20 p.m. – Kris Deelane & The Hurt (Portland)

• 4:40-6:10 p.m. – pigWar (Portland)

• 6:30-8 p.m. – Hillstomp (Portland)