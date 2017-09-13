Update Of Eagle Creek Fire

At approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, skies cleared and burning fuel pockets west of Herman Creek created an impressive plume visible for miles along the Columbia Gorge. The plume was caused by active fire, as light winds funneled up the Herman Creek drainage.

Containment increased to 11%. The spot fires on the west end have been secured.

Monday night, fire managers attended community meetings in Troutdale and in Cascade Locks. Teams shared current operational information and updated the community on evacuations and road closures. Resource information on the Eagle Creek Fire was shared with both communities and information officers were on hand to answer questions.

Winds were light Monday night becoming westerly and gusting 25 to 35 mph as a cold front moves through the fire area. These conditions could result in increased fire behavior, but are not expected to present a threat to Cascade Locks. A cool, moist trend is predicted to continue Thursday and Friday.

Fire Behavior Analysts are predicting low to moderate fire behavior. On the high ridges to the south, away from populated areas, the fire will continue burning at low intensity.

Tuesday’s plan included strengthening and holding the containment lines along the I-84 corridor, improving containment lines toward Shell Rock Mountain, and continuing efforts to secure the eastern and southeastern contingency lines.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing its work along the I-84 corridor to clear hazards. Fallers are working to clear hazard trees along railroad and power corridors.

Helicopter bucket drops were planned for Tuesday to cool fire activity in the Herman Creek drainage. Oregon State Fire Marshel crews will continue to work with wildland firefighters by patrolling and providing support along the I-84 corridor.

Resources Assigned: 25 Crews (5-Type 1, 13-Type 2, 7-Type 2 Initial Attack); 56 Engines; 11 helicopters; 9 dozers; 15 water tenders; 905 personnel.

Additional fire, closure and evacuation information can be found at:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EagleCreekandIndianCreekFires2017/

Oregon Smoke Information: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Hood River County Sheriff: http://www.

hoodriversheriff.com/news/breaking-news/

Road Closures: https://tripcheck.com

Red Cross still helping wildfire evacuees

The local American Red Cross in Oregon and SW Washington continues to help people evacuated from their homes because of the Eagle Creek Fire.

Red Cross responders are currently operating two wildfire relief shelters and providing food, water, shelter, health services and emotional support for approximately 170 people.

As of Sunday, the Red Cross has distributed approximately 7,683 meals and snacks at the two shelters since the start of the relief operation last week. Approximately 3,120 meals and snacks have been served at the Gresham shelter and approximately 4,563 meals and snacks have been served at the Stevenson shelter.

The shelter located at Mt. Hood Community College was relocated to Harvest Christian Church, 624 SW Halsey, Troutdale. The Red Cross will continue to help people in need of shelter assistance at the new shelter location. People staying at the shelter have been informed about the shelter relocation and Red Cross responders are meeting one-on-one with people staying at the shelter to ensure they are aware of the relocation and have access to resources. Multnomah County will continue to partner with the Red Cross to deliver services, including animal shelter assistance.

As of Sunday night, approximately 24 people sought refuge at the Red Cross shelter located in Gresham. Fourteen people slept inside the shelter and another 10 stayed in RVs outside the shelter, eating meals, using shower facilities, housing animals at the shelter, etc. The shelter is being operated in partnership with Multnomah County.

As of Sunday night, approximately 146 people sought refuge at the Red Cross shelter located at the Skamania County Fairgrounds Hedgewald Center, 710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson. Twenty-two people slept inside the shelter and another 124 stayed in RVs in the parking lot and ate meals, used shower facilities, etc.

How to Help Relief Efforts:

Donations: People interested in helping Red Cross relief efforts are asked to please make a financial donation to the American Red Cross at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Financial donations allow the Red Cross to be flexible in the help we deliver and ensure that we can provide what disaster victims need most during a relief operation.

Wildfire Relief: you can designate your donation to the “Local Red Cross.” Call 503-528-5634 to make a financial donation specifically to “Oregon Wildfires.”

In-Kind Donations: the American Red Cross may accept large quantities of solicited in-kind products or services to support relief efforts. To inquire about in-kind donations in bulk, call 503-528-5634.