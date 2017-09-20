Bigfoot, Logging Celebrated During Annual Logtoberfest

Skamania County has a rich and varied history but there are two reoccurring themes that stand the test of time … logging and Sasquatch.

In recognition and celebration, several Carson-area businesses have joined with the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce to create Logtoberfest! The brainchild of Kevin Waters with Backwoods Brewing, this event will become a fall tradition in combination with local favorite, Bigfoot Bash and Bounty.

Bigfoot Bash at Logtoberfest takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, at Gorgeous Weddings located at Wind Mountain Ranch in Home Valley from noon until 6 p.m. with free admission for all ages.

Engage and experience chain saw art, wooden crafts, vintage logging equipment demonstrations, Sasquatch vendors, autumn plants, pumpkins and more. Kids can make apple cider, using a cider press courtesy of Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum. Stevenson High School cheerleaders will be on hand to help the little ones paint pumpkins to take home too.

On the main stage Mossy Rock will kick off the event with country music tunes from noon until 2 p.m. The Dalles-based Brewer’s Grade will share their unique version of country from 4 to 6 p.m. In between the mic will be open for folks to share their stories about Bigfoot sightings and Sasquatch stories.

An important feature of Logtoberfest are the craft beverages that can be enjoyed and we will have some of the best.

For a fee of $10 which includes a commemorative Mason jar glass and tickets for two drinks, enjoy beer from Backwoods Brewing, Ashtown, Double Mountain, Freebridge, Everybody’s Brewing, Walking Man, Thunder Island, Sedition, pFreim Family Brewers and new from Goldendale, Dwinell Country Ales.

Jester and Judge Cider along with Skunk Brothers Spirits will also be available. One of Skamania County’s newest wineries, Flume Family Vineyard, will be pouring wine. Come dressed like a logger and receive a free drink.

For all the details call the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce at 800-989-9178.