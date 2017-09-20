Eagle Creek Fire -- Sept. 19 Update

Eagle Creek Fire Size: 48,665 acres

Eagle Creek Fire Containment: 46%

Cooler temperatures and rain prevailed across the fire Monday. Up to three inches of rain fell on the west side, with closer to one inch on the east side. More rain is expected through Thursday. Conditions have significantly reduced fire behavior, though it will continue to smolder or creep within the fire perimeter, producing smoke for some time. Significant growth is not anticipated, but soaking rains will be necessary to fully remove heat from the fire.

In Multnomah County, the Sheriff Office rescinded all evacuation orders. In Hood River County, all evacuation orders were lifted in the Hood River Valley. Residents in the Cascade Locks, Wyeth and Viento areas remain at a Level 1 advisory due to a flash flood watch along the I-84 corridor. The flash flood watch was in effect until noon on Wednesday.

In light of weather and fire conditions, the Incident Management Team has begun to demobilize resources. Both equipment and personnel are being released from the fire as the team downsizes to a smaller organization to match needs on the ground. Sufficient resources will be retained to continue mop up and patrols. Given safety concerns firefighters will focus work on the fire’s edges and only monitor interior heat.

The Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team is making preparations to transition as Northwest Team 12 arrives today. Crews are working to demobilize the current fire camp and make arrangements to move the Incident Command Post to a smaller location. The Southwest Team would like to thank the community for its support and encouragement over the past two weeks.

Travel restrictions on SR 14 in the Columbia River Gorge: To keep traffic moving on SR 14 through the Columbia River Gorge, weight restrictions will remain in place until both directions of I-84 in Oregon are open. Vehicles over 10,000 GVW are prohibited in both directions of SR 14 between Washougal (milepost 19) and US 197 in Dallesport (milepost 84). Local deliveries are allowed.

The Archer Mountain fire in Skamania County, Washington is 100% contained and mopped up. All fire line repair has been completed and no equipment remains on the fire.