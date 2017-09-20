0

Hi-School Pharmacy Art Installation In Progress

CJR Designs team measuring the placement for the 3D art installation at Hi-School Pharmacy

CJR Designs team measuring the placement for the 3D art installation at Hi-School Pharmacy CJ Rench

By Ken Park

As of Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Last week the team from CJR Designs, of Hood River, left, came to town to measure the placement for the metal art work that’s going to be installed on the blank canvas that is the wall of Hi-School Pharmacy, where Jewett and Estes intersect. The design, called “splash,” is the work of CJ Rench, who was commissioned for the project by the White Salmon Arts Council. A member of the design team welds framing to one of the 3D elements of the sculpture, which will represent White Salmon’s “blue sky, bright sunsets, and rolling green hills.”

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Enterprise and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)