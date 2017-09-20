Hi-School Pharmacy Art Installation In Progress

Last week the team from CJR Designs, of Hood River, left, came to town to measure the placement for the metal art work that’s going to be installed on the blank canvas that is the wall of Hi-School Pharmacy, where Jewett and Estes intersect. The design, called “splash,” is the work of CJ Rench, who was commissioned for the project by the White Salmon Arts Council. A member of the design team welds framing to one of the 3D elements of the sculpture, which will represent White Salmon’s “blue sky, bright sunsets, and rolling green hills.”