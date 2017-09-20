Vintage Autos Taking Center Stage At Car Is King Weekend

Celebrate Sam Hill’s love of roads Oct. 7 and 8 during Car is King Weekend, a free two-day event featuring a classic car show, an open drive on the historic Maryhill Loops Road and a timed hill climb with vintage sports cars.

All activities are free on the grounds of Maryhill Museum of Art and at the historic Maryhill Loops Road.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, Oct. 7

Concours de Maryhill, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Classic car show; anyone can enter. The day concludes with an awards presentation. Organized by Goldendale Motorsports Association. Free on museum grounds for spectators.

Vintage Race Car Display, noon to 2 p.m.

Members of the Maryhill Loops Vintage Hillclimb Association will have a range of vintage race cars on site.

Drive the Maryhill Loops Road, noon to 2 p.m.

Take a spin past the beautiful scenery and through the historic road’s eight hairpin curves. FREE on the historic Maryhill Loops Road, located just east of US 97 off State Route 14.

Film Screening: King of Roads, 2 p.m.

King of Roads explores the rich cultural, political and economic forces that prompted the creation and restoration of the historic Columbia River Highway. The film traces the story of the highway from its very beginnings with a gang of dreamers lead by Sam Hill and road engineer Sam Lancaster – two men who lived large lives, and built and spoke poetically – and through the eyes of artists, historians and Gorge residents past and present. The film is directed and produced by Michael Friend and John Hardham, who will be on hand to introduce the film, answer questions and sign the accompanying coffee-table book.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Maryhill Loops Hill Climb, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage sports cars from the 1930s to 1960s race singly in a three-mile timed climb up the historic Maryhill Loops Road. FREE for spectators viewing the race from the Highway 97 Overlook and from designated viewpoints along the route.

Organized by the Maryhill Loops Vintage Hill Climb Association; only their approved cars and drivers will be competing. This program is assisted by members of the Tri-Cities Strictly British Motor Club; Yakima Valley Sports Car Club and Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts.

Car is King Weekend is sponsored by the Goldendale Motor Sports Association, Maryhill Loops Vintage Hill Climb Association, Maryhill Museum of Art, Tri-Cities Strictly British Motor Club, and Yakima Valley Sports Car Club.