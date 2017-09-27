A.D. Cancels Balance Of Chs Girls Soccer Season

White Salmon Valley Athletic Director Howard Kreps on Tuesday canceled the remainder of the Columbia High girls soccer season.

“We don’t have enough kids to finish the season,” Kreps told The Enterprise on Tuesday. “We’re down to 13 kids anyway, and you really need 16 to 17 minimum to get through a season, because of injuries, for the most part.”

“I didn’t want us to get into league play and all of a sudden we don’t have enough girls to finish the season,” he continued. “That would be unfair to the other teams in our league, so I pulled the plug.”

Kreps said he spoke to a number of players who expressed frustration to him that the team, as constituted, did not have enough talent to compete at the varsity level. He said they were not looking forward to the possibility of losing and failing to score in every league match this year.

Kreps talked to head coach Laurel Huth and called School District Supt. Jerry Lewis, Trout Lake Athletic Director Steve Allaway, and his Trico League counterparts to inform them of his decision.

“This doesn’t mean we won’t have a team next year,” Kreps noted. “It just means we’re going to re-evaluate next year, based on if there’s enough interest. Right now, the interest just isn’t there.”

Columbia High posted a 1-1 record in September matches: a 6-0 loss at Boardman, Ore., on the 14th, and 3-2 win at home last Saturday, in a make-up game against Goldendale.

The team had a 16-match schedule for 2017 but four of the matches already had been canceled for various reasons.