Benefit Concert Supporting Environmental Groups

Love music?

Three amazing people are donating their time and energy to a concert to support local environmental groups.

Ken Bevis, Alonzo Garbanzo, and Bill Weiler will fill your heart with music, laughter, and good stories in a benefit concert for Friends of the White Salmon River, Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute, and Wild About Nature.

Friends of the White Salmon is well-known for local environmental activism.

Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute offers environmental education through the SECRETS program and other activities.

Wild About Nature is the April lecture series organized by Joy Markgraf at the White Salmon Library.

The concert is on Saturday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts at 215 Cascade Ave in Hood River. Donations gratefully accepted at the door.

Bevis lives in the beautiful Methow Valley in far northern Washington. He has been singing and playing guitar for about 40 years, and writes songs inspired by nature.

Wildlife biology, a science-based profession, is his trade, but he intuits relationships with animals and people, and songs emerge. Sometimes it is mysterious, how this happens, but sometimes it is just simply fun.

Teaching people about nature is his passion and encouraging others to protect and cherish the natural world is his cause. He likes to tell stories too, and they often lead right into a song.

Garbanzo is the stage name of Dennis Michael Castañares, guitarist, singer, composer, producer, and general nuisance. Alonzo has been in the music business since age 15. He was a Los Angeleno school teacher for many years.

Having moved to the Gorge in 2012, he has made his musical avocation more of a full-on vocation. Castanares is a newly-minted amateur thespian in Hood River productions and a proud member of the Voci community choir.

Weiler is a local wildlife biologist and musician. He is often seen playing the piano at theater productions in Hood River, but he turns up anywhere music is needed.

Bevis says “I sing ok, and I have something to say. I hope you can come out and hear this performance, with my wonderful friends Bill and Alonzo, in support of these marvelous local groups from another best place in our region, the Columbia Gorge.”

For information contact Pat Arnold at 509-395-2233 or Drew Eastman at 541-387-2274.