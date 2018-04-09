Bruins Come from Behind for Big Win

Columbia High kicked its offense into another gear from the fourth inning on here last Thursday en route to a 19-9 non-league victory over Fort Vancouver, at Bruin Ballpark.

The Bruins (2-1) trailed 6-3 after the visitors’ half of the fourth, but not so after the home half.

CHS scored five runs in the fourth for its first lead of the game at 8-6 and tacked on five more in the fifth to push the lead to 13-6.

The Trappers got within 13-9 after adding three runs in the top of the sixth off CHS starter Amanda Waldron.

Columbia closed the book on the game as a 10-run rule win when it rallied for six runs in the sixth.

Senior Kathirin Hylton and freshman Keri Hylton both had 4 hits, and senior Cristani Coe had 3 hits for the Bruins, who totaled 21 hits.

Kathirin Hylton knocked in five runs and Coe drove in four from their spots in the heart of the lineup.

Waldron (1-1) got the decision for CHS. The senior right-hander allowed 15 hits and 19 base-runners in 6 innings, struck out eight, and delivered 22 first-pitch strikes.

Coming up: The Bruins return to action at Bruin Ballpark next Wednesday, April 11, for a single game against the Lyle/Wishram/-Klickitat Cougars that gets underway at 4 p.m.