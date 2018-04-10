Entertainment Lined Up for Spring Fest

The White Salmon Spring Festival is June 1 to 3 in Rhinegarten Park.

The committee has been working hard to plan a fun and entertaining weekend for community members. The parade is Saturday, June 2, at 11 a.m.: line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Little League ball field behind Harvest Market Thriftway.

The Parade Grand Marshal this year is the organization “Home with Heroes.” This is a non-profit organization committed to bringing veterans and active duty military together and into the outdoors, to honor and thank them for their service.

For Friday night entertainment from 8 to midnight is Kurt Van Meter and his band (pictured below). The band has had the privilege of sharing the stage with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Montgomery Gentry, and many more. Its style of old-school country music brings the crowd on a journey they will never forget and is an experience the whole family can enjoy.

Van Meter’s music has been streamed or downloaded over 2.5 million times in 96 countries. Every great country artist has a fiddle in the band and Van Meter is no exception. Kurt’s fiddle player, Aarun Carter, is a national champion, regional champion, and Oregon, Washington, and Colorado state champion.

Recently, Garth Brooks told Kurt, “You are obviously doing something right; keep doing what you are doing.”

For Saturday night entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight, Live Wire will perform in the beer garden. The band, which formed in 2005, is the brainchild of bassist Terry Ryan. Since its inception, the Oregon-based band has been on a rock and roll ride! Throughout the years the lineup has changed but there is one thing that has remained the same…the bands love of delivering music accurately and with a passion and energy that is second to none.

Bassist Ryan and drummer Stan Baker make up a very formidable rhythm section. Lead guitarist Justin Merritt brings energy and guitar wizardry to the stage that will amaze and entertain you! Female front person Deborah Fletcher delivers hard-driving vocal ranges that will captivate the audience.

Live Wire has previously performed all over the North-west gaining fans, momentum, and recognition as an AC/DC Tribute Band. Currently, although Live Wire still rocks plenty of AC/DC in their sets, they have taken a turn toward a more diverse set of cover tunes ranging from Guns and Roses, Judas Priest and The Scorpions, to ZZ Top, Joe Walsh, and Journey.

Live Wire’s love of all types of music has led them to cover more modern musical bands such as Bruno Mars, and Maroon 5. Live Wire entertains the masses with a very diverse set of cover tunes that has something for everyone to enjoy.

The band has opened for such national acts as Foreigner, Night Ranger, Pat Travers and has played in venues big and small. One thing is for sure when Live Wire hits the stage, the energy exchange between the band and the crowd is undeniable!

If you are interested in having a booth at the festival, go to www.whitesalmonspringfestival.com for entry forms and insurance requirements to attend the event.