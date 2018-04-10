Hip Hop with Artist Mic Crenshaw

Experience a moving, inspired evening of spoken word, poetry, hip-hop, beats, activism, and more with the talented Mic Crenshaw, who Billboard Magazine described as having “made his mark on culture. Now it’s time that he garners critical mass to spread his positivity to the world at large.”

On April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Columbia Arts Theatre, Crenshaw will entertain with music, stories, and poetry.

Born on the Southside of Chicago, and raised both there and in Minneapolis, Crenshaw is a world-class MC and poet who has emerged on the national and international stage. As a teen in the late 80s, Crenshaw was embroiled in street violence, confronting white supremacist gangs that were pushing their agenda in local parks and social scenes. Even after suppressing neo-Nazi groups, the violence remained, both in the streets and from authorities.

That’s when Crenshaw decided it was time to escape and move west to Portland, Ore. “I wanted something new. [At the time] my ties with the streets were still strong, and my social life involved drinking and fighting. I was ready for a change,” says Crenshaw.

In Portland, he quickly became one of the most respected artists in the Northwest. Beginning in 1994, he was the frontman for the beloved Portland live hip-hop band Hungry Mob. In 2001, Crenshaw won The Portland Poetry Slam Championship and went on to finish as a national finalist. His community efforts expand from the local to the global.

This event is generously sponsored by Oregon Humanities.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available online and in the Columbia Arts Gallery at 215 Cascade Ave in downtown Hood River.