Yakima Mayor Running for District Post

Kathy Coffey announced at a news conference in Yakima Monday, March 26, that she will run for Retiring 14th District Republican Norm Johnson’s position in the state legislature.

“I love where I live. I was born and raised here and I want to do my part to help us grow and succeed and become an even better place to live,” explained Coffey.

She cites a unique set of experiences that qualify her for the job. “I spent years in the private sector. I was president/CEO of the Yakima Valley Visitors & Convention Bureau and general manager of the Convention Center in Yakima for 19 years. I have invested the last seven years as a member of the Yakima City Council and currently serve as mayor.”

Number one on Coffey’s priority list for the district is economic growth. She believes that the health and vibrancy of communities are driven by economic growth.

“The funding that comes to communities through growth provides for everything else, including public safety and taking care of the most vulnerable,” her other top two priorities.

Coffey says she plans to work hard to learn about the needs of each community within the sprawling 14th Legislative District.

“With Yakima, Klickitat, Skamania and a chunk of Clark County to cover, it might take me little time – but be patient I will get to know you,” she said.

Coffey is a Republican seeking her first term in the Washington State House of Representatives.