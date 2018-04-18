BI- production arrives April 26 in Hood River

Columbia Gorge Community College is proud to present “BI-“ on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the Hood River Middle School Theatre, 1602 May Street, Hood River.

Inspired by the book Flatland, by Edwin Abbott, and set in the year 2073 in Tierra Plana, a new nation of squares, walls, and all sorts of boxes, Bi– will break open the boxes of selective classification and raise the question, “What is your ‘bi-dentity?”

Bi- is a story of “What if” of an unknown place and time, in which geometric beings created their own societal classism. Intertwined with a collection of real-life stories, Bi- follows four friends in Tierra Plana, uncovering the secret mysteries of a hidden past of multicultural people. In the tale of Bi- Tierra Plana is a place where young people want to break out of categories and face the dangerous unknown in a brave new world.

The hour-long play will be followed by a half-hour Q&A session in which audience members may make comments and provide their thoughts as well as ask questions of the cast.

The production is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

The production is devised and directed by Georgina Escobar, and choreographed by Gabriela Portuguez. It’s a bilingual production from Teatro Milagro.