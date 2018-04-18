Cattleman of the Year Named at Annual Banquet

On Saturday, March 21, the annual Klickitat County Livestock Growers Banquet was held at the Mt. Adams Elks Lodge in White Salmon

The sold-out crowd of 250, enjoyed an evening of a prime rib dinner, slideshow, awards and live and silent auction items. Cattlemen president Josh Hoctor and wife Jaecee spent a lot of time organizing, decorating and preparing for the evening and it showed.

After dinner was served and before the awards began, the audience enjoyed a slide show Jaecee made up of pictures from fellow county cattlemen, women, and their families.

The first award, the O.P. Kreps, was presented by J.P. Enderby to Wayne Clausen, both of Goldendale. Mary Anna Evans delivered a speech introducing the Jim Bridgefarmer Memorial recipient, Olga Jane Hecomovich of White Salmon. The speech included the introduction of the county cattlemen’s association to Klickitat County, noting that both women’s fathers were pioneers to the association.

2018 Klickitat County Cattleman of the Year Nate Kayser gave an entertaining and well-articulated acceptance speech. Nate appreciated his family, daughters, Shelby and Macy, and significant other Monique Bailey, in their abilities to stick together and get all of the work done despite all of the ups and downs that life on the ranch delivers.

Kristin Cameron led the Heads or Tails game giving the audience time to stand and stretch. Winner Desi Stewart returned the funds and gave the Cattlewomen an opportunity to offer two scholarships for 2018 to a student interested in pursuing a degree in agriculture.

All Grand Champion and reserve grand champion youth from the Klickitat County Fair were recognized again. The Steer of Merits were announced and awarded as follows: Grace Hanning, Cassie Kayser, Corynne Kayser, Curtis Kayser, Lydia Hanning, Brielle Starr (3rd place) Layne Bruhn (2nd place) and Gabe Starr (1st place).

The Jean Schilling lamb, presented by Billi Rolfe, was awarded to Ada Garner of Centerville. Kristin Chambers delivered a thoughtful speech to her niece, Kinley Troh of Glenwood, who was awarded the Bernice Thiele hog. Anthony Pereira, Columbia Bank representative, awarded the Hassing Steer to Caitlyn Jauken of Centerville.

The night ended with the cattlewomen’s Live Auction.

The Beef Counts Event will be held this year again on June 19 at the Goldendale High School. Last year, 10,000 pounds of food, including beef, were donated to the community at the event.

The proceeds from the auction will go to help fund the ag, day, beef counts event, and fair activities.