Search Goes on for WS Man Missing in Mexico

White Salmon resident Larry Indermuehle, 55, has been missing from La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, since Tuesday, April 3.

According to the Facebook page “Find Larry“ set up by Indermuehle’s family, Indermuehle had dinner Tuesday night with three friends at Los Pichus, a restaurant in La Paz. He walked home at about 8 p.m. Indermuehle, a U.S. citizen, lives part-time in Mexico.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, a neighbor found Indermuehle’s gate open and trailer unlocked. The only things missing appeared to be his wallet and an ATV. His phone was found in the trailer along with his credit cards.

Authorities at the time were looking at a 12-hour gap in his disappearance.

On Friday, April 6, at 4:15 p.m., a search of the area turned up his missing ATV. There was still fuel in the ATV, but the keys were gone.

All the La Paz hospitals and jails have been checked routinely since his disappearance. Police departments in both the U.S. and Mexico have been informed, as have the U.S. Consulate, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. State Department.

On Saturday, April 7, local police questioned people who had last reported seeing Indermuehle. That same day, more searches were conducted and an investigator from La Paz offered to help and talk to officials.

On Monday, April 9, Indermuehle’s family arrived in La Paz to aid in the search, as well as post flyers all around the area. Prior to their arrival, there had been two confirmed sightings of Indermuehle.

A woman saw Indermuehle riding his ATV the morning of April 4 around 7 or 8 a.m. near where the ATV was found. K-9 units confirmed he had been there.

A second sighting of Indermuehle was early Sunday morning, April 8. He was seen standing on the side of the road between La Paz and La Ventana. According to the report, he appeared to be confused and disoriented. The K-9 unit confirmed he had been there, too, but lost his trail, leading police to believe he was picked up by a vehicle.

Over 1,000 people have been active on the Facebook page and many have flown down to Mexico to participate in the search for Indermuehle. These volunteers have been passing out flyers and aiding in searches in the La Paz, La Ventana, and Los Cabos regions of Mexico where Indermuehle has spent time and was last seen.

Persons who have any information regarding Indermuehle’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department at 509-493-1177.