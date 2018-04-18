Seeking Businesses for Gorge STEM Fair Booths

Columbia Gorge STEM Hub and Hood River Valley High School’s Steelhead Robotics Team are seeking businesses and organizations to sign-up to host booths at the annual Gorge STEM Fair.

This free event, open to the public, will be held June 1st, 2018 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in downtown Hood River.

“The goal of the event is to create a space with STEM in the spotlight—our community has thriving STEM businesses and educational programs and it’s important to recognize that,” said Elizabeth Bailey, senior at Hood River Valley High School and captain of Steelhead Robotics Team.

As a sophomore, Bailey began organizing the annual fair, expanding it from an engineering fair to a STEM Fair. This year she is working with the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub to make it a Gorge-wide event.

Representatives from local businesses, nonprofits, and schools, whose core work directly relates to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), will be in attendance hosting interactive booths. The US Forest Service-Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area will be providing an overview of wildland fire modeling, The Discovery Center is planning a Cascade Volcanoes booth, and Immense Imagery will live stream the event using a drone. School groups from around the Gorge will also host booths. For example, Dorinda Belcher from White Salmon Valley School District with her #STEMinists will present puffer fish and buoyancy experiments.

Hosting a booth is a great way for businesses to show support for STEM education in the Gorge.

Gorge STEM Fair aims to cultivate interest in STEM fields, raise awareness of the breadth of STEM careers in the Gorge, and celebrate the ways students can get involved in STEM opportunities. The event is open to all but specifically targeted towards families with school-aged children. It will be a celebration of exploration, creation, and learning.

For more information visit: gorgestem.org/events.

