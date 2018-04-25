CHS Rides 5-game Win Streak into Trico Opener

Columbia High put its 5-1 record and five-game winning streak on the line when it opened its 1A Trico League softball schedule against Stevenson on Tuesday.

The Bruins hosted the first two games of their four-game series with the Bulldogs at Bruin Ballpark. The last two games are on Friday at Carson.

At Columbia 22, Lyle/Wishram/-Klickitat 3: Senior Kathirin Hylton hit a grand slam and junior Natalie Humphrey scattered four hits over five innings last Wednesday at Bruin Ball-park.

Humphrey (2 for 4), senior Cristani Coe (2/2), and junior Gracie Vaughan each tallied two runs batted in.

The Bruins finished the 10-run rule abbreviated game with 11 hits and 13 RBI. Freshman Mya Aman paced CHS in runs scored with four.

Humphrey, a right-hander, allowed three earned runs, walked four, and struck out four on a day the Bruins played errorless defense.

Columbia 7-9, at Riverside 2-2: Senior right-hander Amanda Waldron allowed four earned runs in winning both games of the April 17 non-conference doubleheader in Boardman, Ore.



Waldron recorded 25 strikeouts and allowed four earned runs and 23 hits in 14 innings. She walked two.

In game one, Waldron homered and drove in two runs as part of an 11-hit attack.

Hylton doubled and tripled in four at-bats, with one RBI. Coe, Aman, and Liz Ochoa each had two hits and an RBI, too. Vaughan had two singles and two stolen bases.

Waldron gave up 17 hits in game two, but the Bruins countered with 13 hits (five for extra bases).

Waldron, for her part, hit another home run, doubled, and singled in four trips. She finished with three RBI.

Aman, Hylton, and freshman Rilee Kona were all 3 for 4 with a double.

Aman scored three runs, while Hylton and Kona each tallied two.

Moreover, Kona led the team with three RBI and tied Aman for the team lead in stolen bases with four.