Antiques on Road to The Dalles

James Supp, an appraiser for Antiques Roadshow, is coming to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum on Friday night, August 24.

Supp will share his years of experience in a captivating discussion about collectibles. He will explain when an appraisal might be needed and when to call in the experts. He will explore how you can “appraise” your own items.

Following dinner, he will appraise items from the podium of the M.J. Murdock Theater. 15 lucky members of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum are invited to bring in up to two items each for Supp to appraise during his visit for an additional $25.

All are welcome to the dinner and the presentation at 5:30 p.m. for $30 or the presentation and appraisals only at 6:30 p.m., for $10. Purchase tickets by Aug. 22 by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201 or online at www.gorgedis

covery.org.

A native of Tucson, Ariz., Supp has been an avid collector of antique tools for over 25 years.

He’s not simply a collector, though, as he actually uses his tools, restoring artifacts and producing finely crafted reproductions using authentic methods.

With his skills as an artisan, James has restored and reproduced everything from ancient Roman surgical tools to 16th-century German costumes, and even Picasso sculptures.

Supp started in the field by reproducing medieval armor and has since gone on to study many aspects of material culture, specializing in the study of pre-industrial manufacturing methods.

The stranger and more esoteric the subject, the more it fascinates him.



He then began working estate sales between Phoenix and Tucson. Estate sales provided Supp with the opportunities and exposure to a wide variety of antiques as well as the ability and experience of organizing and managing estate sales of all variety.

Supp then went on to collaborate as a host on the Antiques Roadshow. His notoriety among the antique scene has afforded him opportunities to conduct major collection appraisals in Texas, California, New Mexico, and Montana.

With the Antiques Roadshow, he has traveled throughout the United States connecting with major antique collectors as well as dealers. He has formed a network of connections that allow him to efficiently appraise an item and then find a seller in a timely manner.

Supp resides in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho with his wife and three children.