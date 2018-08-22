Designing A Timeless Kitchen

How do you create a kitchen that won’t look dated in a few years? Can you invest in finishes that will increase with the value of your home over time instead of needing modernization five years down the road?

I recently worked with a client on a kitchen build who loved this trendy tile. I loved it too! It was fun. Modern. Gorgeous.

However, I knew that in five years this tile would scream “dated”. It would not stand the test of time. He wanted to love his kitchen in five years, not want to redo it.

You can design a kitchen space that is anchored by timeless design characteristics and, at the same time, feel modern.

Here are my top five tips for crafting a timeless kitchen that you will continue to love throughout the decades AND incorporate the modern, trendy elements you currently love.

Invest in Timeless Finishes

Backsplash: Choose a simple color and style. Stay away from the trendy patterns and colors (but save that tile sample you’re in love with for inspiration. You will use it. See below). Choose a Neutral Pallet: Keeping a neutral pallet for the big-ticket items (cabinets, countertops, and flooring,) might be your biggest return on investment. Neutral may sound boring, but it isn’t, it’s a smart investment! Tastes change, trends change. Neutrals create a clean backdrop for you to be able to change the feel of your kitchen with accessories, dishes, linens, barware, and paint. These items can be easily, and affordably, swapped. Stone Countertops: Use granite or quartz. Quartz is virtually no maintenance and is bulletproof. It tends to be simple, neutral and creates a subtle backdrop. Granite is always a good choice because it’s a natural material. Again, choose a simple, more neutral pattern. Stay True to Your Home Style: Create a kitchen that respects the style your home already provides. If you have a craftsman style home, painted or wood shaker cabinets will fit fabulously. Don’t make the house something it isn’t. The bones of your home speak to its style. White Cabinets: White cabinets are clean, fresh, and stand the test of time. They partner well with most home styles and have a classic feel.

These selections are big investments. You want to get it right the first time.

Where Timeless &

Trendy Merge

You saved that tile sample you wanted to install. Here is where we pick it up for inspiration and incorporate modern style into your space.

For my client who loved the trendy kitchen tile but didn’t want his kitchen to look dated in five years, we incorporated the things he loved about that tile into the design of his kitchen.

We used his tile for inspiration when choosing:

• Paint Colors

• Art

• Accessories

• Dishes

• Linen

• Barware

• Fixtures

These items are much easier to change with your evolving tastes and style trends. Swapping out a new light fixture is much less costly, easier, and faster than ripping out an entire backsplash.

(Photo by Jen Jones)