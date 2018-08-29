‘Ever Wild’ Mixes Memoirs with History, Geology

Columbia Center for the Arts, Waucoma Bookstore, and Carpe Diem Books are thrilled to welcome Darryl Lloyd into the CCA Theatre in Hood River on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m., to launch his book tour of “Ever Wild: A Lifetime on Mount Adams.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Lloyd first explored the foot of Mount Adams as a toddler on the loose, but he and his twin brother, Darvel, have been earnestly hiking and climbing since boyhood, and they’ve spent most of their adult lives inviting others to join in. His comprehensive knowledge of Mount Adams is highly regarded by leaders in diverse scientific disciplines.

Through a personal journey spanning seven decades, Lloyd cemented his place in the sweeping story of the mountain. He is the foremost authority on this northern Cascades massif, a sometimes overlooked, but never forgotten, a hulk of a mountain known as Pahto to its earliest inhabitants. Growing up on a ranch at the mountain’s base, Lloyd devoted his life to learning the mountain, observing the ebb and flow of its glaciers, photographing the play of light, wandering lush meadows, and old growth forests, hiking boulder-strewn slopes and scaling icefalls…and showing the way for those who’ve followed.

Ever Wild is a mix of adventure memoirs with enlightening doses of human history, geography, geology, botany, and a call for protection.

This event is free to the community, with a public book signing to follow.

In addition to the launch party, Lloyd has 23 other public book events lined up in Oregon and Washington for this fall and early winter.

Local events include:

Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Trout Lake School, author talk, and slide show. A $5 to $10 suggested donation will support student scholarships to attend nature-based summer camps through Mt. Adams Institute’s Cascade Mountain School. An event hosted by the Mt. Adams Institute.

Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Henkle Middle School, White Salmon, author talk, and slide show. Sponsored by the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation.

Nov. 2, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. presentation, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. Dinner, author talk and slide show. Dinner tickets $15