Gorge Winds Performing 19th Christmas Concert

The public is invited to attend the annual Christmas Concert of the Gorge Winds Concert Band under the direction of Larry Loop. This concert will feature selections centered on many of the traditional songs of the season.

Opening the concert is the beautiful Symphonic Prelude on Adeste Fidelis arranged by Claude T. Smith, followed by a wonderful lullaby entitled, Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head. This year, we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the ever-popular Christmas Carol, Silent Night by Franz Gruber, with the playing of the Mannheim Steamroller version of Stille Nacht.

The band will introduce guest soloist, Nancy Rogers Loop singing a new piece for the band, Grown-Up Christmas List. Loop is a graduate of The Dalles High School, currently living in Salem, Ore. She has performed in many of the Salem Singing Christmas Tree concerts.

The band will also feature Two Carols for the Nativity arranged by Matthew Turner, another graduate of The Dalles High School. Turner is a music teacher in Washington State, and the son of Bill and Phyllis Turner, long-time members of the Gorge Winds Concert Band.

The band will conclude the concert with some of the traditional sounds of Christmas with a Big Band arrangement of In The Christmas Mood, Sleigh Ride, and of course, We Wish You a Merry Christmas

This year’s concert on Dec. 23 will again be held at Calvary Baptist Church located at 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles at 3 pm.

Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted.