Grizzlies Win Battle of Bears

For three-quarters last Friday, the Columbia High girls varsity basketball team gave itself a shot to win its season opener against Hoquiam.

The Bruins trailed 15-14 through one quarter of play, 36-30 at the half, and 43-39 after three quarters.

The bottom fell out of the CHS effort in the final eight minutes of play, however.

“It was a four-point game until foul trouble got us in the fourth quarter,” Bruins Coach Don Struck said. “The girls played quite well in their first outing of the season but they couldn’t stop their opponents in a fourth-quarter barrage.”

Hoquiam, in its third game of the young season, took advantage of CHS fouls and turnovers in the final eight minutes and outscored the home team 22-5 on the way to a 65-44 win.

“All things considered, I was very pleased with our effort and comeback ability for our first game,” Bruins Coach Don Struck said.

The visiting Grizzlies opened the non-conference game with an 11-0 run but the Bruins closed within one point by quarter’s end.

Tate Panko and Keri Hylton had five and four points, respectively, to lead the CHS rally.

The Bruins kept it close in the second quarter as Hylton scored five points and Gracie Vaughan and Isobel Brad-bury each netted four.

Bailey Gimlin sank two 3-pointers and led the Bruins with 10 points. She also tallied four steals and a pair of rebounds.

Hylton ended up with a team-high 11 rebounds and nine points.

Vaughan also had nine points, and Panko finished with five points and three rebounds.

Yazmin Nunez provided a team-high five assists, and Mya Aman collected a team-best five steals.

Shooting-wise, the Bruins converted 11-of-18 shots at the foul line and netted a trio of 3-point baskets.

Other CHS totals: 23 offensive rebounds, 14 defensive rebounds, 17 steals, 10 assists, and 25 turnovers.