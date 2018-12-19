CHS Boys Basketball Breaks Through, Snaps Losing Streak

Columbia High boys basketball ended an oh-for streak dating back to the second half of last season on Monday night.

The Bruins defeated the Three Rivers Eagles 61-54 in Miller Gym for the CHS program’s first win in its last 17 starts.

Jacob Lockman spearheaded the win, scoring a game-high 27 points to go with five steals on the defensive side of the ball.

Oscar Kirkwood came off the bench in support of front-court starters Hunter Harmon and Stanley Hylton and tallied 11 points.

Hylton finished with seven points, five rebounds, and five steals. Harmon added six points out of the high post.

Chandlor Bucklin chipped in six rebounds and three points, while Trenton Howard netted five points and contributed four assists. Greg Haner had two points.

The Bruins led 13-6 after one quarter but the visitors from Longview closed within 23-20 by halftime.

After a 10-minute intermission, both teams picked up the tempo in the third quarter. CHS got the better of the matchup and led 40-34 through 24 minutes of play.

Defense remained optional in the fourth quarter. The Bruins produced 21 points, but gave up 20, in holding on for a 7-point win.

At Dufur 56, Columbia 39: The Bruins got down and couldn’t get up last Thursday in their sixth non-league game of the season.

“We just never could get going,” Bruins Coach Evan Wiley said. “We trailed almost the entire game and were very sluggish on offense. We also got beat consistently on the blocks on during in-bound plays.”

Trenton Howard led the Bruins with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.

Oscar Kirkwood and Austin Charters each tallied six points. Chandlor Bucklin and Isaac Wang both scored five, Hunter Harmon had four, Stanley Hylton added three, and Zach Pettit chipped in one.

At Corbett 70, Columbia 40: A night after losing at home to intra-county rival Goldendale by two points, the Bruins traveled downriver to play a non-league game versus the Cardinals.

The Bruins trailed 16-8 after one quarter, 35-18 at halftime, and 53-27 through three-quarters of the Dec. 11 game, which was the second of three games in four days.

“We played a tough team,” is how Wiley summed up CHS’s fifth opponent of the season.

Jacob Lockman had 14 of CHS’s 18 first-half points (six of his eight points from the foul line in the second quarter) but was held to a free throw in the second half.

Chandlor Bucklin and Hunter Harmon both netted five points.

Austin Charters and Zavier Smith led CHS with four points apiece in the fourth quarter.

Coming up: The Bruins (1-6) play their final non-league games in the next two weeks. They host Highland on Thursday at 7 p.m. They close out 2018 with a road trip to Boardman, Ore., on Dec. 29. Tip-off versus the Riverside Pirates is at 4:30 p.m.