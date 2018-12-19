Mt. Adams Elks Lodge Recieves Freedom Grant from Elks National Foundation

The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge’s Veteran’s Chair Dan Henderson and Lodge Secretary Carol DeLay applied for and received the Freedom Grant from the Elks National Foundation. Freedom Grants offer a unique opportunity to harness the Elks’ passion for serving veterans and military members and turn it into projects that offer tangible results. The Elks National Veterans Service Commission awarded 300 Lodges of the 2000 Lodges nationwide a $2,000 grant. The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge held a canned food drive in November and then supplemented the donations with purchases of food, such as hams, milk, and bread. They also purchased socks, gloves, and toiletries and received a donation of hats. Members of the Lodge as well as members of the American Legion filled the boxes and then distributed them to 48 deserving veterans in Klickitat and Skamania counties. The Lodge also received cash donations that will further assist these veterans in the coming winter months. Many of these veterans have little income and this time of year can be particularly difficult for them. Following the Elks pledge “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” In addition, each year the Ladies of Elks auxiliary (LOE) of the Mt. Adams Elks Lodge hold a basket raffle in the month of November. They use auxiliary monies, as well as generous donations from members of the Lodge and the local community, and create four or five exceptional gift baskets, each with a different theme and each valued at well over $200. The money raised from this raffle is then used to purchase Christmas gifts for the families being assisted by the Programs for Peaceful Living. In coordination with PFPL, they receive a Christmas wish list from the unnamed families, all they know is the number of children, their ages, and what they are asking for, for Christmas. They divide up the families amongst their membership and divide the money raised from the raffle and then purchase the gifts and wrapping paper, that is then delivered to the PFPL, who in turn deliver it to the mothers they are assisting. The LOE has been assisting the PFPL on a monthly basis and providing Christmas gifts for approximately 15 years. They have been holding the raffle for approximately the last 10 years. This was their best year yet, they raised $1,919, and gifted seven families that include 20 children.