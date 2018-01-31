King’s Way Defeats Columbia in Pivotal Trico League Games

King’s Way won both games of a 1A Trico League varsity double-header here last Thursday to maintain its hold on second place in both boys and girls standings.

The Knights won the girl's contest, 50-33, after leading the Bruins 22-18 at halftime.

In the boys Senior Night game that followed, the Bruins trailed 44-28 at halftime en route to a 73-61 defeat by the Knights.

Yazmin Nunez and Tate Panko both scored eight points to pace the CHS girls, who dropped a game behind Stevenson in the race for third place. Kathirin Hylton added seven.

CHS played without Samantha Tardiff, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Jan. 23 home contest against Seton Prep, and Bailey Gimlin, who was sick with flu.

A trio of seniors led the way for the Bruins in the Miller Gym swansong for six seniors.

William Gross scored 23 points, Reed Davis had 17, and Jonathan Douthit added 14.

Columbia’s girls got off to a hot start in game three of a five-game homestand. They netted 14 in the first quarter and led by three after eight minutes of action.

The short-handed Bruins found it harder to move and score the ball in the second quarter against ever-switching King’s Way defenses.

The Knights maintained the same scoring clip as the first to pull ahead 22-18 by the end of the half.

King’s Way continued to plug along offensively while its defense kept CHS from putting together any scoring runs. The score after three quarters was 34-20.

Columbia handicapped itself by converting only half of its 30 free-throw attempts, though it had a 15-6 scoring edge from the line.

The Knights made up the difference and then some with their inside and outside scoring. They outscored the Bruins 12-6 from outside the 3-point arc and 32-12 from inside.

CHS’s boys had one of their better free-throw shooting games of the season last Thursday. They made 22-of-25 shots from the line.

The Knights weren’t too shabby, either. They converted 18-of-22 free throws.

Their long-distance shooting, however, provided the edge they needed. They outscored the Bruins 21-3 from downtown.

King’s Way’s final scorebook tally showed four players in double figures, led by Gage Koenders’ 17.

The Bruins pulled within eight points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over that hump.