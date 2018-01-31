Trout Lake Creamery Gets National Nod

Chosen from over 2,000 entrants, Cascadia Creamery in Trout Lake was one of 199 companies named as a 2018 Good Food Awards Winner.

In fact, Cascadia Creamery earned two awards for its Glacier Blue and Sawtooth cheeses.

The winners were announced on Friday, Jan. 19, at a gala at the historic San Francisco War Memorial.

The winners, chosen from entrants from 40 states and Washington, DC., competed in 15 categories – from spirits to cheese to coffee.

The Good Food Awards comprise over $200 billion of America’s gross domestic product, a greater portion than the cattle and pork industries combined.

The 2018 finalists represent the vanguard in each of their industries, setting new standards for gastronomic excellence as well as social and environmental practices that have over time proven to be adopted by the rest of the industry.

Each winner rose to the top in a blind tasting of 2,057 entries, and also passed a rigorous vetting to confirm they meet Good Food Awards standards regarding supply chain transparency, environmentally sound agricultural practices, humane animal husbandry and deep community engagement.

In order to be eligible for a Good Food Award, cheese entries must meet the following standards:

• Made in the USA or US territories.

• Made by the entrant’s own company, with milk from animals raised using good animal husbandry* with access to the outdoors.

• Made without the use of synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fungicides or fertilizers on the pastures.

• Made without hormones or sub-therapeutic antibiotics.

• Made with rBGH-free milk.

• Made with sustainable repurposing of byproducts, such as whey, where possible.

• Made with milk from animals fed local, GM-free feed where available. Where it is not, the crafter is invested in being an agent of change towards greater availability, by working with suppliers and local granges, vocalizing their interest in this type of local feed if and when it becomes available.

• Made with other ingredients, such as rennet, starter cultures, yogurt additions, herbs and washes that are sourced domestically or locally (where possible) and produced without the use of synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers and non-GMO.

Additionally, cheese entries must fit within one of the following subcategories: Fresh, Semi-Soft, Semi-Hard, Hard, and Yogurt.