Cigar Club Forming in White Salmon, Starting Weekly Meetings

The newly created White Salmon Cigar Club announced it is meeting every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in White Salmon.

During the gatherings, there will be discussions on the art of smoking cigars, the rich history of cigars, contemporary cigar manufacturers, and of course smoking.

Created and run by Martin Griessmueller, of Tea Lyn’s Tea and Cigar shop, the cigar club will be meeting indoors until spring.

“We’ve secured a nice winter location with a wood burning stove and relaxing furniture where we can smoke our favorite cigars without freezing,” said Griessmueller.

Perfect for both novices and connoisseurs, the White Salmon Cigar Club was formed with the idea of sharing the love of cigars and learning about cigars from others, all while enjoying the leisurely style offered by smoking cigars.

All adults are welcome.

The goal of the club is to introduce members to the various, often unique styles and flavors of cigars while learning the terminology. There’s also a story to be shared for every cigar, fascinating regional information, and interesting tips and tricks for a more enjoyable smoking experience.

Every week the club will introduce a new cigar, selected by the host, but also they take requests for favorite cigars. On the list for the spring are several Top 10 rated cigars: Padron 1926 No.9, Ashton Symmetry, Arturo Fuente Don Carlos, Monte Cristo Jacobo No.2, and Acid Kuba Kuba.

Contact Martin Griessmueller by either calling Tea Lyn’s at 509-281-3205 or email tealynsteashop@gmail.com for information on the next meeting location.