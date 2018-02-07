Nine CHS Boys Moving on to Regional Wrestling Tournament

Columbia High will have four No. 1 seeds in the field for Saturday’s WIAA Region 3 Boys Wrestling Tournament at Castle Rock.

Senior James Bell (145), Myles Moon (120), and Alex Medina (220), and sophomore Payden Webster (106) all captured individual titles at last Saturday’s 1A Trico League/Sub-district Meet in Stevenson.

The top-four placers in all 14 weight classes are moving on to the next qualifying step.

All told nine of 11 Bruins who competed last Saturday qualified for the regional meet, which is the last stop on the road to the 30th annual Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome.

Also qualifying for the Region 3 meet were senior Elijah Bell (2nd, 126); junior Roberto Ochoa (4th, 138); sophomore Emmit Vincent (3rd, 152); and freshmen Juan Acosta (3rd, 285) and David Durham (4th, 285).

Senior Declan Liddiard placed fifth at 195 and is an alternate to regionals.

At regionals, Trico League wrestlers will square off versus counterparts from the South-Central Athletic Conference's East Division.

Wrestling on Saturday be-gins at 10 am. WIAA admission prices will apply at the gate.

The top-four wrestlers in all 14 weight classes will advance to the Mat Classic.

1A TRICO LEAGUE

SUB-DISTRICT MEET

Saturday, Feb. 3

Stevenson High School

CHS results only

106: 1st, Payden Webster; def. Brenden Dudley (Steven-son) by 3rd-period fall; def. Logan Hoffberger (Stevenson) by 3rd-period fall in championship.

120: 1st, Myles Moon; def. Daimin Campbell (Stevenson) by 1st-period fall; def. Sammy Sosa (Stevenson) by 1st-period fall; def. Ethan Erickson (Castle Rock) by 6-3 decision in championship.

126: 2nd Elijah Bell; def. Joseph Hernandez (Castle Rock) by 7-2 decision; lost to Elijah Volk by 6-5 decision in championship.

138: 4th, Roberto Ochoa; def. Will Throop (Stevenson) by 1st-period fall; lost to Andrew Jones (Castle Rock) by 2nd-per-iod fall; def. Tucker Harrington (La Center) by 3rd-period fall; lost to Dakota Gottschalk (Castle Rock) by 2nd-period fall in consolation final.

145: 1st, James Bell; def. Riley Limberg (Seton) by 2nd-period fall; def. Nathan Myklebust (Castle Rock) by 15-4 major decision in champion-ship of 4-man bracket.

152: 3rd, Emmit Vincent; lost to Austin McQuilliams (Castle Rock) by 2nd-period fall in semifinal of 3-man bracket.

160: 6th, Dylan Muehlbauer; lost to Michael Rodriguez (Castle Rock) by 1st-period fall; def. Jaime Guitterez (Seton) by 2nd-period fall; lost to Tristen Tur-ner (Stevenson) by 2nd-period fall; lost to Colton Lange (King’s Way) by 2nd-period fall in the match for 5th place/alternate position.

182: 5th/alternate, Declan Liddiard; lost to Chandler Wann (King’s Way) by 2nd-period fall; lost to Noel Perez (Castle Rock) by 11-4 decision in consolation semifinal of 5-man bracket.

220: 1st, Alex Medina; def. Stephen Todd (Castle Rock) by 2nd-period fall in champion-ship of 3-man bracket.

285: 3rd, Juan Acosta; lost to Eric Daniels (Castle Rock) by 2nd-period fall; def. David Dur-ham (Columbia) by 2nd-period fall in consolation final of 4-man bracket.

285: 4th, David Durham; lost to Luke Sparks (Castle Rock) by 2nd-period fall; lost to Juan A-costa (Columbia) by 2nd-period fall in consolation final of 4-man bracket.