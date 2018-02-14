CHS Readies for Mock Trial

There are 20 students involved in CHS Mock Trial this year.

The program provides an opportunity for students to participate in a competitive, high drama courtroom showdown between teams from around the state. Through researching case law, working with other team members and arguing legal issues in front of real judges and lawyers.

The case this year is titled “Won’t Back Down” and involves self-defense, where only two people were present for the entire event.

Music, or more accurately the ability to tolerate someone else’s taste in music, plays a large role in the events that lead us to this year’s trial.

The team’s dress rehearsal was Monday, Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West District Court in White Salmon, Judge Jeff Baker presiding. Local attorneys Tad Conners, Joanne Gallagher, Ron Reynier, Lance Fitzjarrald and Superior Court Judge Randy Krog attended the rehearsal and provided valuable feedback to the students.

District competition is at Clark County Courthouse in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and Thursday, Feb 15. State competition is March 23 to 25.

Students in the program are: Tyr Anderson, Haley Blair, Adam Bullard, Benny Davidson, Alan Felix, Paula Kratz, Carolyn LaBerge, Daniel Lemmon, Declan Liddiard, Emily Lockman, Jacob Lockman, Rachel Luther, Zack Martin, Margo Mayo, Nora Robison, Gabe Roth, Claire Samuels, Luke Samuels, Angel Schradermeier, Iris Stein. The team is coached by Julie Davis, CHS librarian.