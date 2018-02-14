Future Business Leaders Score Big at Regionals

Columbia High School’s Future Business Leaders of American attended a regional conference in Kennewick on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Each student on the high school team placed in the top six in one or more of their events. All of the students are now eligible to compete at the State Business Leadership Conference in Bellevue in April.

Students, their events, and their placings include the following.

Hailey Birch — Entrepreneurship Team—3rd with Karter Wood & Vanessa Sanchez.

Grace Clifford — Health Care Administration—4th, Hospitality Management Team—3rd with Parris Happel.

Beatriz Cortez — Accounting 1—5th, Intro to Financial Math—4th, Emerging Business Issues Team—5th with Adilene Isordia.

Gwenyth Davis — Intro to Business—3rd, Intro to Public Speaking—4th, Broadcast Journalism Team—2nd with Shelly Slater and Erica Jostad.

Christine Garza — Accounting 1—3rd, Business Law—5th, Graphic Design Team—2nd with Nicole Hadermann and Sophie Wenz.

Nicole Hadermann — Accounting 1—2nd, Graphic Design Team—2nd with Christine Garza and Sophie Wenz.

Paris Happel — Hospitality Management Team—3rd with Grace Clifford.

Adilene Isordia — Personal Finance—6th, Emerging Business Issues Team—5th with Beatriz Cortez.

Ramiro Salguero —Broadcast Journalism Team—3rd with Eric Robles, Spreadsheet Applications—2nd, Word Processing—2nd.

Vanessa Sanchez — Advertising—2nd, Entrepreneurship Team—3rd with Hailey Birch and Karter Wood, Securities & Investments—6th.

Rosalyn Slater — Job Interview—1st, Organizational Leadership—1st, Securities & Investments—2nd.

Shelly Slater — Intro to FBLA—1st, Broadcast Journalism Team—2nd with Gwenyth Davis and Erica Jostad.

Sophie Wenz — Intro to Business Communication—3rd, Graphic Design Team—2nd with Christine Garza and Nicole Hadermann.

Karter Wood — Entrepreneurship Team—3rd with Hailey Birch and Vanessa Sanchez, Intro to Business Procedures—1st.

Erica Jostad — Intro to Business—3rd, Intro to FBLA—3rd, Broadcast Journalism Team—2nd with Shelly Slater and Gwenyth Davis.

Hannah Leon — Accounting 1—6th, Intro to Business Communication—4th.

Emily Lockman — Business Ethics Team—4th with Jacob Lockman, Word Processing—3rd.

Jacob Lockman — Intro to Business—6th, Business Ethics Team—4th with Emily Lockman.

Michael MacNally — Computer Applications—2nd, Computer Problem Solving—6th.

Margo Mayo — Journalism—6th, Impromptu Speaking—3rd.

Ruth Mercer — Health Care Administration—3rd, Organizational Leadership—2nd, Intro to Public Speaking—5th.

Nova Popenoe — Health Care Administration—6th, Intro to Public Speaking—1st.

Eric Robles — Accounting 2—1st, Advertising—5th, Broadcast Journalism Team—3rd with Ramiro Salguero.