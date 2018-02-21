CHS Wrestling Records Fall at 30th Annual Mat Classic

Top-four placings by senior James Bell and junior Hailey Johnson led a school record-setting performance by Columbia High wrestlers at last weekend’s 30th annual Mat Classic in Tacoma.

All told, five CHS wrestlers scored medals out of the seven who competed on the state mats.

Both numbers represented school records. CHS had never won more than two medals at a state meet.

Bell, in his third-straight state tourney, clinched the podium finish that had eluded him. He took third at 145 pounds by injury default.

Johnson also made CHS history by placing fourth in the girl's tournament at 115 pounds and becoming the second CHS girl to step onto a state podium.

Senior Alex Medina be-came CHS’s all-time medal leader at two with a victory in the 220-pound match for fifth place. Medina placed sixth a year ago.

Seniors Elijah Bell and Myles Moon capped their CHS careers with seventh-place finishes at 126 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Bell was competing in his second state meet, while Moon was making his Mat Classic debut. Moon, an alternate to state, got a berth when a Castle Rock wrestler withdrew due to injury.