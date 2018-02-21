Columbia Bank Offering Relief for Rhine Village Fire families

Thanks to Columbia Bank, the families displaced by the Rhine Village fire received $1000 each to help with various costs associated with the displacement

“Our co-worker Yanali Gomez and her daughter Mia, live at the Rhine Village apartments and we knew we had to do something to help them and her neighbors. We are so grateful that this program is available for us to not only donate to but also help us give back to the communities that we live in. The Columbia Cares Board and the staff here at Columbia Bank realize this is a difficult time for all of these families and we wish them the best of luck,” said Carmen Myers, a resident of Lyle and branch supervisor at The Dalles Columbia Bank branch.

The money came from the bank’s “Columbia Cares” program.

“Columbia Cares’ mission is caring for our community by easing the financial burden of a tragedy or crisis,” said Myers.

The relief fund was established in 2008 for emergencies and times of crisis. It is a public charity that allows bank employees to help fellow employees and community members in times of need.

Columbia Cares is a stand-alone non-profit organization, led by a board of directors comprised of Columbia Bank employees.

The organization reviews requests for grants for people who are in a crisis.

In the past, Columbia Bank has supported a multitude of families, each with their own unique situations ranging from battling illness and injuries to experiencing sudden losses or natural disasters.