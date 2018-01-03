Chs Wrestlers Wrap Up December Schedule With Back-To-Back Meets

Columbia High wrestlers won two weight classes and scored runner-up finishes in three other classes last Saturday at the Washougal River Rumble, hosted by Washougal High School.

Payden Webster was victorious by an 8-1 decision at 106 pounds. Myles Moon won his 120 title bout by fall in the Bruins’ last competition of 2017.

Elijah Bell (132), James Bell (152), and Alex Medina (220) lost their champion-ship matches, by decision, fall, decision, respectively.

As a team, the Bruins placed third in the 13-team field with 149 points (10 back of runner-up Centralia and 56 behind first-place Washougal).

Last Friday, CHS participated in a four-team dual meet hosted by Stevenson High School. The Bruins won all four of their match-ups.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

WASHOUGAL RIVER RUMBLE

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

Washougal HS

Columbia High wrestlers only

Scoring: Washougal 205; Centralia 159; Columbia High 149; Columbia River 127.5; Stevenson 124; Rochester 105; Prairie 82; Hockinson 74; R.A. Long 62; Fort Vancouver 60; Kelso 58.5; Mark Morris 50; Goldendale 37.

106: 1st, Payden Webster; won final over Noah Larsen (Prairie) by minor decision. 4-0 record.

120: 1st, Myles Moon; won final over Sammy Sosa (Stevenson) by fall. 3-0 record.

126: 3rd, Jack Kelly. 4-1 record.

132: 2nd, Elijah Bell; lost final to Scott Lees (Washougal) by 12-7 minor decision. 2-1 record.

145: No placing, Sean Stennett. 0-2 record.

152: 2nd, James Bell; lost final to Tanner Lees (Washougal) by fall. 3-1 record.

160: No placing, Dylan Muehl-bauer. 0-2 record.

170: 5th, Bowen Durkee. 3-2 record.

220: 2nd, Alex Medina; lost final to Izz Almontes (Centralia) by 7-4 minor decision. 3-1 record.

285: 3rd, Juan Acosta. 4-1 record; 5th/6th, David Durham. 2-2 record.

PREP WRESTLING

NON-LEAGUE DUAL MEET

Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

Stevenson HS

Columbia High wrestlers only

COLUMBIA 53, GOLDENDALE 24

132: Elijah Bell (C) pinned Blane Waddell at 3:12.

138: Hunter Speelman (C) lost by fall to Corbin Riley at 2:59.

145: Sean Stennett (C) lost by fall to Brian Waddell at 1:07.

152: James Bell (C) pinned Dusty Dodge at 4:59.

160: Dylan Muehlbauer (C) lost by fall to Nathan Priddy at :40.

170: Bowen Durkee (C) def. Blake Waddell by 15-4 major decision.

195: Raimundo Roehrs (C) won by forfeit.

220: Alex Medina (C) pinned Tyler Telford at 1:11.

285: Juan Acosta (C) pinned Alexi Flores at 1:27.

106: Payden Webster (C) pinned Brenden Dudley at :29.

120: Hailey Johnson (C) pinned Faith Cazares at :16.

126: Jack Kelly (C) def Mason Conroy by 16-0 technical fall.

COLUMBIA 44, CORBETT 21

106: Payden Webster (C) def. Trey Connor by 11-4 minor decision.

132: Elijah Bell (C) lost to Jerrett Graff by 12-10 minor decision.

138: Hunter Speelman (C) def. Will Throop by 9-1 major decision.

145: Sean Stennett (C) lost to Lucas Anderson by fall at 2:53.

COLUMBIA 42, ROCHESTER 36

126: Jack Kelly (C) lost to Dailin Schlecht by fall at 4:58.

132: Elijah Bell (C) pinned Dane O’Leary at 1:00.

138: Hunter Speelman (C) lost by fall to Riley Cohron at :43.

145: Sean Stennett (C) lost by fall to Jayden Lancaster at 3:58.

152: James Bell (C) pinned Hayden Dahl at 3:50.

170: Bowen Durkee (C) pinned Nate Kilmer at :31.

195: Raimundo Roehrs (C) lost by fall to Garrett Glazor at 2:58.

220: Alex Medina (C) pinned Caelen Christensen at 1:24.

285: Juan Acosta (C) lost by fall to Thomas Jones at 2:27.

106: Payden Webster (C) pinned Reese Cohron at 3:50.

COLUMBIA 46, STEVENSON 21

126: Jack Kelly (C) def. Manny Smith by 11-2 major decision.

132: Elijah Bell (C) pinned Andrew Garcia at 3:15.

138: Hunter Speelman (C) lost to Isaac Ledesma by 10-2 major decision.

145: Sean Stennett (C) pinned Jason Huber at 3:51.

160: Dylan Muehlbauer (C) lost by fall to Braeden Waymire at 1:23.

195: Raimunder Roehrs (C) lost by fall to Brandon Connell at 1:03.

106: Payden Webster (C) pinned Logan Hoffberger at 1:15.

120 (exhibition): Jack Kelly (C) pinned Damon Campbell at 2:23.