Klickitat County Introduces 4-H Program Manager

Klickitat County WSU Extension office introduces its new 4-H Program Manager, Abby Brandt. Brandt will be joining our team on Jan. 2, 2018. Abby comes to Klickitat County from Skamania County where she was the 4-H Program Coordinator this last year, prior to that she was the 4-H Program Coordinator for Kitsap County 4-H. Brandt’s goal is to work with 4-H volunteers and other passionate youth development professionals to provide opportunities for belonging, mastery, independence and generosity for the youth of Klickitat County. She strives to bring the attributes of passion, organization, leadership and cooperation to her work and all areas of her life. As a 4-H alumni and experienced youth development professional she is sure to be an incredible addition to the county extension staff. If you would like information on how to become involved in 4-H as a volunteer or if you have children that may be interested in learning more about 4-H and what it could do for them call the office 509-773-5817.