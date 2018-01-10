Close Wins Push CHS Boys to Top of 1A Trico League

Columbia High boys basketball found itself in an unfamiliar position after the opening week of 1A Trico League action.

Thanks narrow wins over Castle Rock and Seton Prep, the Bruins vaulted to the top of Trico standings. At week’s end, they shared the top spot with La Center.

The Bruins raised their record to 2-0 last Friday with a 66-64 victory over Seton Prep, in Miller Gym.

It was Columbia’s sixth win in a row and made its overall record 8-2 at the mid-way point of the season.

Senior Jonathan Douthit paced the Bruins with 19 points. Senior William Gross added 16, and senior Lewie Rowlen chipped in 15. Jun-ior Oscar Kirkwood finished with eight.

The visiting Cougars held a 16-15 lead after one quarter of back-and-forth basketball.

CHS turned the tables in the second quarter, overcoming a 22-17 deficit with an 8-point run that put it on top, 25-22. The Bruins subsequently led 31-24 before the Cougars scored six straight to close out the half down 31-30.

The early moments of the third quarter favored the Cougars. They held a 44-35 lead with 5:35 remaining in the period before the Bruins called timeout to gather their forces for another run.

After the timeout, Kirk-wood scored on a putback to start a 14-2 rally.

Gross scored 10 of Colum-bia’s last 12 points in the quarter to help it secure a 49-46 lead entering the final eight minutes of action.

Early in the fourth, Seton mounted a comeback that saw it regain the lead at 52-51 with a pair of free throws with 5:53 left.

The Bruins reclaimed the lead at 53-52 when Kirk-wood laid one in off an assist from Gross.

Seton’s last hurrah came with just under 1:30 to play, on a putback that tied the game at 57-all.

Rowlen took over after that, getting to the foul line on three consecutive possessions, for 1-and-1 chances.

He converted all six foul shots, starting with the first pair at the 1:11 mark and ending with a third pair with 34 seconds to go. The freebies helped CHS maintain its lead at 4 points.

The closest Seton got the rest of the way was 63-62 on a 3-pointer with about 10 second remaining.

On the ensuing inbounds, Seton fouled Gross in the back-court; an official ruled it an intentional foul.

Gross stepped to the line in the double bonus with 8 second left and sank both attempts to push CHS’s lead to 65-62, with the ball.

Seton fouled again with 5 seconds on the clock. This time, Gross made 1 of 2 at the line to give CHS a two-possession lead at 66-62.

Columbia 47, at Castle Rock 46: Jonathan Douthit scored 16 points and Willi-am Gross had 14 in the Jan. 3 victory.

The Rockets led by 10 in the second half, but couldn’t put the Bruins away. In-stead, Castle Rock turned the ball over on 10 straight possessions and CHS ex-ploited them, taking a 41-37 lead.

Down 47-46 inside a minute, Castle Rock had late chances but couldn’t cash in.