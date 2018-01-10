Skyline Hosting Mammo Spa Day

Having a mammogram is a great idea. Turning it into a spa day makes it even better.

In an effort to provide a relaxed atmosphere for its patients, Skyline Hospital is hosting its quarterly Mammography Spa Day on Jan. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants can take advantage of complimentary spa services and refreshments before or after their mammography appointment.

“We feel this is a positive way for patients to come in and be as comfortable and calm as possible when having this life saving test,” said Nicole Vertner, Skyline Hospital’s diagnostic imaging manager. “Our vision is to provide a pleasurable experience allowing patients to pamper themselves, while also addressing their breast health care. We also hope this enjoyable day can help alleviate the anxiety some associate with this recommended annual screening.”

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. The American Cancer Society recommends women age 45 and older have a screening mammogram and a clinical breast exam every year.

Detecting breast cancer at an early stage greatly improves chances of survival.

For more information or to make an appointment call 509-637-2957. Reserve now, spaces for Mammography Spa Day are limited.