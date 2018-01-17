Bruins Begin Dual Meet Season with Pair of Home-Mat Victories

Forfeits filled Columbia High’s bout score sheet for its Trico League meet versus King’s Way here last Thursday. The Bruins prevailed over the Knights, 40-19, thanks to six forfeits. In actual matches wrestled, King’s Way won by a 19-6 count. Only senior Elijah Bell, at 132 pounds, scored a win on the mat for the Bruins. Bell received the bout’s first point via penalty for an illegal hold, then scored a 2point takedown on the restart. That’s all he needed to finish off his opponent, who went down by fall at the 36second mark. Sophomore Bown Durkee got the first takedown in the 170-pound match but ended up losing by fall at 4:33 in the third period. Durkee trailed 7-2 after

the first period but put together a 4-point run to pull within 7-6. His opponent, however, closed the period with a 2-point near fall. A takedown at the outset of the third period put Durkee on the defensive and he couldn’t recover to avoid the fall. In the second half of the meet against Seton Prep, the Bruins won 64-12. Forfeits again played a major role in the outcome. CHS received nine forfeits from the Cougars, who got two forfeits from the Bruins. Only senior James Bell, at 152 pounds, and sophomore Emmit Vincent, at 160, wrestled counting matches. Bell piled up a big lead in his match with takedown after takedown before pinning his opponent at 3:44 of the second period. Vincent scored the first takedown in his bout, then traded reversals to put his man on his back. Vincent

won by fall at 1:56 of the first period. Five CHS wrestlers got on the mat for exhibition bouts with wrestlers from Seton and King’s Way. Sophomore Payden Webster wrestled up from 106 to 113 in his exhibition match. Webster led 7-1 after one period and 15-1 through two periods. Three seconds into the third, Webster scored a 2point reversal to give him 17 points and a victory by technical fall. Senior Myles Moon (120) was victorious in his exhibition by a 7-2 minor decision. Raimundo Roehrs, an exchange student from Chile. defeated his foe with a pin at 1:20 of the first period. Durkee got a chance to even his results in exhibition action. He did just that, pinning his opponent with just 40 seconds gone. Senior Alex Medina (220) wrestled down for his encounter with

Michael Garrison of King’s Way (195). The first takedown went to Garrison, who led 4-1 after one period. Medina tied it up at 4-4 in the second with an escape and a takedown. Garrison countered with an escape and takedown of his own to make it 7-4. The period ended with a 1-point escape by Medina. Garrison received a caution, then a second stall warning at the outset of the third period that earned Medina a penalty point and pulled him within 7-6. The King’s Way wrestler finished with a series of scoring moves (1 for an escape, 2 for a takedown, and 3 for a near fall) that brought him a 13-6 win.

Coming up: CHS travels to La Center next Thursday for its final Trico dual meet of the year. Castle Rock will be there, too.