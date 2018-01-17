Sheriff Songer Hosts SAR Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer thanked the Klickitat County Search & Rescue volunteers at the annual appreciation night in Goldendale. Sheriff Songer, Klickitat County Commissioner Jim Sizemore, and SAR Coordinator Jeff King commended the volunteers for their dedication and commitment. In 2017, the Klickitat County SAR volunteers donated a total of 4,052 hours, including missions, training, and public relations events. Sheriff Songer pledged his continued support for the Search & Rescue Program. Sheriff Songer recognized each member and their families, saying how much he appreciated their contributions and dedication to the Search & Rescue Program. Commissioner Sizemore spoke of his pride in the character of the citizens in Klickitat County as evidenced by the SAR Volunteer’s level of dedication and professionalism in donating their time to helping people in their time of

greatest need. Three new members were recognized with commemorative SAR pins. Years-of-service recognition went to Donald Morgan (posthumously) for 5 years. Eight members were honored for 10 years of volunteer service, including Al Barrigar, Tim Hardin, Tom Ireland, Jane Lee, Dorothy Miller, Martin Nagel, Russ Patton and Al Morrongiello. Special recognition for 2017 was given to “Rookie of the Year” Angie Hoffman and “Volunteer of the Year” Dorothy Miller. The awards ceremony was concluded with a potluck dinner. Klickitat County Search & Rescue Volunteers are looking forward to another successful year in 2018, starting on Jan. 16 with the Basic Training Academy. Persons who would like information about joining the Klickitat County Search & Rescue Team can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-773-4455 or read more about KCSAR and download an app at www.klickitatsar.org