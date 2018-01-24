CHS Girls Top Rock, Tie for 4th

Columbia’s girls varsity pulled way late in fourth quarter here last Friday to score an important 1A Trico League basketball victory.

Junior Angelie Sampson’s 3-pointer from the right wing with under 2 minutes left helped seal the Bruins’ 54-48 win over Castle Rock.

The win pulled CHS into a tie for fourth place, with the Rock, in Trico standings.

Senior Kathirin Hylton led CHS with eight first-half points and finished with 12.

Senior Samantha Tardiff got hot in the second half and tallied eight of her team-high 13 points.

Junior Gracie Vaughan chipped in nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Yaz-min Nunez furnished nine points and five steals on her birthday. Sampson had seven points.

It was a tight game from the outset. The score was 16-16 after one quarter and 46-46 late in the fourth.

Hylton provided the offensive firepower in the opening 16 minutes of action.

She got several open looks from the perimeter and delivered from inside and outside the 3-point arc. She tallied three 3-pointers on the night.

Nakayala Ehrhorn kept the Rockets in the game with her outside shooting and drives to the basket.

The senior guard netted 20 points before fouling out with 2 minutes to go, and after CHS had taken charge.

Columbia lost its league opener at Castle Rock, 47-43, in a game it led by 11 midway through the third quarter. Ehrhorn led that comeback.

Sampson dogged Ehrhorn in the rematch and did her best to slow down the Rockets standout.

That Ehrhorn had 20 was a small victory for CHS in its big W.

Big, because it raised the Bruins’ Trico record to 2-4 at the start of the second half of league play.

They trail third-place Stevenson by a game with four games remaining.

Columbia closed out the first half of league play with a 66-49 loss at Stevenson on Jan. 16. The rematch of the teams takes place on Feb. 2, in Miller Gym.

Junior guard Bailey Gim-lin led CHS with 14 points in her first career start. Tardiff scored 12, and Hylton had 10 in CHS’s next-to-last away game.

At Columbia JV 44, Castle Rock JV 23: Four Junior Bruins collaborated for 40 points in last Friday’s home win.

Mya Aman scored 12 points, Dorothy Carrillo and Jaylen MacCormack each had 10, and Keri Hylton added eight to help the Junior Bruins improve to 5-0 versus the league and 9-3 overall.

The Junior Bruins trailed 9-6 after the opening quarter but turned up the defensive pressure in the second and pulled into the lead at 18-11 at the half.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, which CHS led 30-19 at the break.